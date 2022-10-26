

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L) said that results from SERENA-2 Phase II trial showed that camizestrant provided a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to FASLODEX, which has been used to treat patients with HR-positive breast cancer for almost twenty years.



AstraZeneca stated that its next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader camizestrant met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival benefit at both 75mg and 150mg dose levels versus FASLODEX (fulvestrant) 500mg in post-menopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, previously treated with endocrine therapy for advanced disease.



Camizestrant was well tolerated, and its safety profile was consistent with that observed in previous trials with no new safety signals identified.



In addition, the company has announced positive results from the CAPitello-291 Phase III trial of capivasertib in HR-positive advanced breast cancer.



The results from the CAPItello-291 Phase III trial showed that AstraZeneca's capivasertib in combination with FASLODEX (fulvestrant) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus placebo plus FASLODEX in patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-low or negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, following recurrence or progression on or after endocrine therapy.



According to the company, the trial met both primary endpoints, improving PFS in the overall patient population and in a prespecified biomarker subgroup of patients whose tumors had qualifying alterations in the PIK3CA, AKT1 or PTEN genes. Although the overall survival data were immature at the time of the analysis, early data are encouraging. The trial will continue to assess OS as a key secondary endpoint.



