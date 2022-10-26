

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.80 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $9.58 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.96 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $249.59 million from $290.15 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.80 Mln. vs. $9.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $249.59 Mln vs. $290.15 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETGEAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de