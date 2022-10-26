

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$6.65 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$36.49 million, or -$0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $505.34 million from $408.74 million last year.



Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$6.65 Mln. vs. -$36.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.04 vs. -$0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q3): $505.34 Mln vs. $408.74 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de