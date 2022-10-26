

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):



Earnings: -$0.8 billion in Q3 vs. $1.8 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q3 vs. $0.45 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.27 per share Revenue: $39.4 billion in Q3 vs. $35.7 billion in the same period last year.



