

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $226.89 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $124.09 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.19 million from $1.13 million last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $226.89 Mln. vs. $124.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Mln vs. $1.13 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.50 Full year revenue guidance: $4.650 - $4.700 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de