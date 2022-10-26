

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $121.39 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $83.56 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $520.78 million from $452.58 million last year.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $121.39 Mln. vs. $83.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q3): $520.78 Mln vs. $452.58 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.59 to $5.75



