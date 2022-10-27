

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $73 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $72 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $73 Mln. vs. $72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.60



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SALLIE MAE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de