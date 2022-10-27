

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Thursday announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire Ness Digital Engineering, a full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, from The Rohatyn Group.



KKR makes its investment from its Asian Fund IV. Additional terms of the deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, were not disclosed.



Teaneck, New Jersey-based Ness is a provider of end-to-end digital transformation services that specializes in building digital software products and platforms. Ness has a presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.



Gaurav Trehan, Partner and CEO of KKR India, said, 'Digital transformation and adoption is a critical strategy for businesses of all sizes worldwide. Against this backdrop, KKR believes that Ness is well-positioned for growth, supported by its exceptional, experience-led product engineering heritage.'



