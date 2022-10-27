

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InB (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported third quarter profit attributable to equity holders of $1.43 billion compared to $250 million, previous year. Earnings per share was $0.71 compared to $0.12. Normalized EBITDA was $5.31 billion, an increase of 6.5%. Normalized earnings per share was $0.81 compared to $0.50. Underlying profit to equity holders was $1.68 billion compared to $1.70 billion, a year ago. Underlying EPS was $0.84, compared to $0.85.



Revenue $15.09 billion, up 12.1% from last year. Total volumes grew by 3.7%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%.



'We delivered broad-based volume growth of 3.7% this quarter resulting in an accelerated increase in revenue of 12.1%. We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio and a resilient beer category as we navigate the dynamic operating environment. As a result of our performance and continued momentum, we are raising the bottom-end of our fiscal 2022 EBITDA outlook,' Michel Doukeris, CEO, AB InBev, said.



The company expects fiscal 2022 EBITDA to grow between 6-8% and revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price. The company's medium-term outlook, which aims to deliver EBITDA growth of 4-8%, remains unchanged.



