

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Chemical company Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK), on Thursday, reported Q3 net income of €258.9 million or €5.08 per share compared to €264.5 million or €5.22 per share last year.



Sales for quarter amounted to €2.13 billion, 28.6% higher than the previous year's sales of €1.66 billion.



Looking ahead, WACKER confirmed its full-year forecast of July 28 in the upper half of the range. EBITDA is now expected to come in between €2.1 billion and €2.3 billion versus its prior guidance range of €1.8 billion - €2.3 billion.



Higher energy, raw-material and logistics costs are likely to impact EBITDA by around €1.3 billion to €1.4 billion compared to the previous guidance of €1.5 billion. The current forecast takes this into account. WACKER continues to expect full-year sales to come in between €8 billion and €8.5 billion.



