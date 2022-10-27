

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F), a German meal kit company, on Thursday posted a decline in earnings for the third-quarter, amidst an increase in expenses. However, the company posted a rise in revenue.



In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal 2022.



For the quarter ended on September 30, the Berlin-headquartered firm posted a comprehensive income of 19.7 million euros or 0.02 euro per share, compared with 21.3 million euros or 0.13 euro per share a year ago.



Pre-tax income stood at 15 million euros, versus last year's 36 million euros.



After tax, earnings were at 2.1 million euros, lesser than 23.1 million euros of last year.



Operating profit dropped to 1.2 million euros as against 41.4 million euros posted for the third-quarter of 2021.



HelloFresh recorded EBITDA of 45.8 million euros, compared with 67 million euros of the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA also fell to 71.8 million euros from 79.8 million euros of last financial year.



Procurement expenses rose to 644.5 million euros from previous year's 489.8 million euros, whereas fulfillment expenses were at 768 million euros, higher than 613.8 million euros of last year.



The company's marketing expenses also climbed to 333.8 million euros as against 209.5 million euros of 2021.



General and administrative expenses increased to 99.2 million euros, compared with 56.2 million euros of last year.



The Group generated revenues of 1.860 billion euros, higher than 1.415 billion euros during the corresponding period of 2021.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, HelloFresh still expects a constant currency revenue growth of 18 percent to 23 percent, with an adjusted EBITDA of 460 million euros to 530 million euros.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HELLOFRESH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de