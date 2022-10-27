

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron (AIXG), on Thursday, reported Q3 net profit of EUR 19.1 million or EUR 0.17 per share compared to EUR 31.4 million or EUR 0.28 per share in the prior year period.



Revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were EUR 88.9 million versus EUR 130.8 million generated a year ago, hit by a few customer-related delivery delays and the granting of export licenses, which were not yet available as of the reporting date.



The company reported a significant year-over-year increase in order intake in the third quarter of 2022. The unabated strong demand for systems for the production of efficient power electronics based on gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), as well as from the areas of lasers and micro LEDs, ensure a continued strong order situation.



For the full year, the company currently expects order intake in a range between EUR 540 million and EUR 600 million versus the previously communicated range of EUR 520 million - EUR 580 million.



With revenues in an unchanged range between EUR 450 million and EUR 500 million, the Executive Board now expects to achieve a higher gross margin of about 42% versus its prior guidance of about 41% and an EBIT margin of now about 22% - 24% versus the previous target range of about 21% - 23%.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIXTRON SE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de