

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - French oil and gas company TotalEnergies SE (TTE, TTE.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income group share was $6.6 billion, up 43 percent from last year's $4.65 billion. Earnings per share climbed to $2.56 from $1.71 a year ago.



The latest results included a new impairment of $3.1 billion related to Russia.



Adjusted net income was $9.9 billion or $3.83 per share, compared to $4.77 billion or $1.76 per share a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 74 percent from last year to $19.4 billion.



Sales grew to $69.04 billion from prior year's $54.73 billion.



Hydrocarbon production was 2.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day or Mboe/d in the third quarter, down 5 percent year-on-year.



Looking ahead, TotalEnergies expects fourth quarter 2022 production to reach around 2.8 Mboe/d, due to a reduction in planned maintenance and the re-start of Kashagan production.



Separately, the company announced the third 2022 interim dividend of 0.69 euro per share, an increase of 5 percent compared to 2021.



