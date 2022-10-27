

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines Holding AG (MTUAY.PK), a German aircraft engine maker, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the third-quarter, amidst an increase in revenue. In addition, for the fiscal 2022, the company has raised its guidance.



For the quarter ended in September, the Munich-headquartered firm posted a net income of 92 million euros or 1.74 euros per basic share, compared with 87 million euros or 1.62 euros per basic share reported a year ago.



Adjusted income was at 113 million euros, higher than last year's 85 million euros.



EBIT stood at 158 million euros as against 117 million euros reported September quarter of 2021.



The company's EBITDA moved up to 220 million euros from 189 million euros of last year.



MTU Aero Engines generated revenues of 1.349 billion euros, compared with 1.004 billion euros of previous fiscal.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company has raised its outlook citing robust performance and the current situation, which includes a favorable development of the US dollar exchange rate.



For the full year, the company now expects its adjusted EBIT to increase in the low thirty-percent range as against its previous projection for a rise in the mid twenty-percent range.



MTU Aero Engines now projects full-year revenue to be in the range of 5.4 billion euros to 5.5 billion euros, higher than its previous estimate of 5.2 billion euros to 5.4 billion euros.



