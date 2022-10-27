

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG), on Thursday, reported Q3 statutory profit after tax of £1.21 billion versus £1.60 billion last year. On a per share basis, earnings declined to 1.5p from 2.0p in the prior year period.



Statutory profit before tax was £1.51 billion compared to £2.03 billion reported a year ago. Underlying profit totaled £1.73 billion, a decline of 17%, compared to £2.08 billion in the same period of last year.



Meanwhile, underlying net interest income amounted to £3.39 billion, up 19% from the previous year's £2.85 billion.



Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive, said, 'In February we announced an ambitious new strategy. While the operating environment has changed significantly since then, our customer focus remains unchanged. We continue to execute against our strategic goals, based on our objectives of transforming the business, while generating a stronger growth trajectory and enabling the Group to deliver higher, more sustainable returns...'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LLOYDS BANKING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de