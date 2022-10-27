

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) on Thursday posted more than 40 percent growth in revenue for the nine-month period, driven by strong momentum at Lagardere travel retail.



The Group's revenue for the period grew 41.5 percent, on reported basis, to 5.008 billion euros, while it was up 34.1 percent on like for like basis.



On reported basis, revenue from Lagardere travel retail grew 83.9 percent to 2.834 billion euros, while revenue from Lagardere Publishing rose 9.3 percent to 1.996 billion euros. Revenue from other activities for the period totaled 178 million euros, up 3.6 percent as reported.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is raising its overall guidance slightly for the full year 2022, citing strong performance of Lagardère Travel Retail.



