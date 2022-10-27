

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L), on Thursday, reported Q3 group revenue of £2.1 billion, up 16% on an organic basis, growing in all regions, and up 24% on a reported basis.



Duncan Tait, Group CEO, said, 'The Group delivered another strong performance in Q3. We achieved double-digit organic growth in both Distribution, underpinned by higher vehicle volumes, and in Retail. We continue to see robust demand for vehicles, with record order books across many of our markets, and expect a gradual improvement in vehicle supply. The combination of the strength of Inchcape's business model and geographically diverse footprint means we are well placed to navigate the current macroeconomic climate...'



Looking ahead, the company now expects to deliver FY22 adjusted PBT from continuing operations towards the top end, or slightly above, the previously guided range of £350 million - £370 million at prevailing FX rates.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INCHCAPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de