

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported that its overall Group performance was in line with its expectations for the first quarter of the year. Adjusted profit before tax was 40.0 million pounds, down 4% from last year. Statutory profit before tax was 38.6 million pounds, down 2% from prior year.



Total revenue was 179.9 million pounds, an increase of 14% from previous year. Manufacturing technologies revenue was 172.8 million pounds, compared to 152.3 million pounds, prior year, with strong growth in core industrial markets.



