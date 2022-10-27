

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell plc (SHEL) Thursday reported profit of $6.743 billion or $0.92 per share in the third quarter, compared with loss of $447 million or $0.06 per share in the same quarte a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $9.454 billion or $1.30 per share, compared with $4.13 billion or $0.53 per share last year.



Adjustd EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, rose to $21.512 billion from $13.46 billion last year.



Total revenue in the third quarter increased to $98.759 billion from $61.555 billion last year.



The company's Board declared an interim dividend of $0.25 pershare.



Separately, Shell announced a share buyback of $4 billion, which is expected to be completed prior to the fourth quarter results announcement, scheduled for February 2, 2023.



'The purpose of the programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the programme will be cancelled,' Shell said.



