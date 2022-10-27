

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc (HTG.L), on Thursday, reported that Q3 trading has been strong as momentum within the global oil and gas industry continues to accelerate.



Group EBITDA in the quarter was ahead of Q2 2022, with a year-to-date EBITDA of about $36 million being recorded, with all operating segments and product lines seeing improved performance as clients commit to new projects.



At 30 September 2022, the Group's order book was $438 million, which provides confidence that sales momentum would remain robust for the remainder of the year and well into 2023.



The company stated that its balance sheet remains strong, with net assets as at 30 September 2022 of about $849 million. The Board remains comfortable with current market expectations as sales momentum and profitability continue to increase, with the outlook for 2023 remaining particularly positive.



