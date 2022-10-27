

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK), a Japanese chemical maker, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the first-half on increased revenue. For the full-year, the company has raised its outlook.



For the six-month period to September, the Tokyo-headquartered firm posted a net income of 392.3 billion yen or 955.41 yen per share, compared with 220.9 billion yen or 531.19 yen per share, posted a year ago.



Ordinary income was at 559 billion yen, higher than last year's 303.5 billion yen of previous year.



Operating income stood at 536.2 billion yen as against 298.4 billion yen, recorded for the first-half of last year. Shin-Etsu Chemical's net sales climbed to 1.409 trillion yen from 941.3 billion yen of last year.



Looking ahead, for the full-year, the firm has raised its guidance. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, the company now expects a net income of 680 billion yen or 1,670.65 yen per share, on net sales of 2.700 trillion yen. Earlier, it was expecting net income of 588 billion yen or 1,432.59 yen per share, on net sales of 2.550 trillion yen.



For the fiscal 2022-23, the Japanese firm expects to pay a cash dividend of 450 yen per share, higher than last year's 400 yen per share.



