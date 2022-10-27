

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATE), a Japanese maker of automatic test equipment for semiconductor industry, on Thursday posted a jump in earnings for the first half amidst a rise in revenue, helped by increased demand.



For the six-month period to September, the Tokyo-headquartered firm posted a net income of 71.161 billion yen or 374.10 yen per share, compared with 35.246 billion yen or 178.60 yen per share, posted a year ago.



Pre-tax income was at 95.247 billion yen, higher than last year's 47.260 billion yen.



Operating income stood at 87.916 billion yen as against 47.476 billion yen, recorded for the first-half of 2021-22.



Advantest Corporation's net sales climbed to 274.806 billion yen from 187.990 billion yen of last year.



Looking ahead, for the full-year, the firm expects a net income of 130 billion yen, on net sales of 650 billion yen.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADVANTEST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de