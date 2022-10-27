

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French mass-market retail group Casino Guichard-Perrachon (0HB1.L) Thursday said its sales in the third quarter increased 10.6% year-on-year at 8.553 billion euros.



On a same-store basis revenue growth was 5.4%.



Looking forward, the company confirmed the goal to continue its 4.5 billion euros disposal plan in France, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CASINO GUICHARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de