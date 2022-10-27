

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly lower on Thursday, after having hit a two-week peak the previous day amid bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening after delivering a 75-bps rate hike in November.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,662.59 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,666.05.



The dollar edged higher in European trading, while the euro pushed above parity ahead of the ECB rate decision later in the day.



The European Central Bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to combat rising inflation. ECB Chief Christine Lagarde holds a press conference at 8.45 AM ET.



Bond yields moved higher as investors looked ahead to the release of a flurry of U.S. data due this week and the Fed's decision next week for direction.



The latest economic data, including reports on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and third quarter GDP, due later in the day may offer additional clues on the economic and rate outlook.



