

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $163.8 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $143.1 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $278.8 million or $2.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $1.70 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



Brunswick Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $163.8 Mln. vs. $143.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.20 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.64 -Revenue (Q3): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 Full year revenue guidance: $6.9 Bln



