

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $481M, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $428M, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $4.52 billion from $4.16 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $481M. vs. $428M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q3): $4.52 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.48 to $6.55



