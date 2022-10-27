

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.55 billion, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 billion or $2.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $8.95 billion from $8.47 billion last year.



Outlook:



On sales expectations, Honeywell said, 'Full-year sales are now expected to be in the range of $35.4 billion to $35.7 billion, up 6% to 7% organically, or up 8% to 9% excluding the one-point impact of COVID-driven mask sales declines and one-point impact of lost Russian sales.'



Further, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to $8.70 to $8.80 per share from its previous projection of $8.55 - $8.80 .



21 analysts on average expect the company to earn $8.66 a share for the full year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.28 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.16 -Revenue (Q3): $8.95 Bln vs. $8.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.70 - $8.80 Full year revenue guidance: $35.4 - $35.7 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HONEYWELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de