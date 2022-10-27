

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corporation (DQ), a maker of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the third-quarter, reflecting a surge in revenue, driven by strong demand.



For the quarter ended on September 30, net income was at $323.409 million, compared with $292.329 million a year ago.



Income per ADS stood at $4.18 as against $3.81 per ADS reported for the same period of 2021.



Excluding items, income was at $590.4 million, compared with $294.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.Adjusted income per ADS was at $ 7.81, higher than $3.98 a year ago.



Pre-tax income climbed to $701.024 million, versus $417.905 million a year ago.



Daqo New Energy posted income from operations of $693.042 million, higher than $421.716 million of last year.



Adjusted EBITDA moved up to $ 720.043 million, compared with $ 441.802 million of a year ago quarter.



The company generated revenue of $1.219 billion, compared with $585.782 million of previous year period.



