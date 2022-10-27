

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baxter International Inc. (BAX):



Earnings: -$2.94 billion in Q3 vs. $450 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.83 in Q3 vs. $0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $414 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.81 per share Revenue: $3.77 billion in Q3 vs. $3.23 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 to $0.99 Full year EPS guidance: $3.53 to $3.60



