

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Altria Group Inc. (MO):



Earnings: $224 million in Q3 vs. $2.72 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q3 vs. -$1.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.30 billion or $1.28 per share for the period.



Revenue: $6.55 billion in Q3 vs. $6.79 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.81 to $4.89



