Earnings: $0.46 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.09 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.21 in Q3 vs. -$0.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $608 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $5.39 billion in Q3 vs. $5.46 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.09 to $1.11



