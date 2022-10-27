

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.50 billion, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $2.41 billion, or $2.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $2.60 billion or $2.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $5.76 billion from $4.99 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



