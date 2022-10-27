

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$405.92 million, or -$3.32 per share. This compares with -$204.51 million, or -$1.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$193.37 million or -$1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.9% to $264.31 million from $187.63 million last year.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



