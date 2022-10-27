

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The leading chemical companies in the United States and the U.S. government's lead agency for the chemical sector - the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA)



- have agreed on a plan to promote a higher standard of cybersecurity across the sector, including capabilities that enable visibility and threat detection for



industrial control systems.



The Chemical Action Plan will serve as a roadmap to guide the sector's assessment of their current cybersecurity practices over the next 100 days, building on the



lessons learned and best practices of the previously launched action plans for the electric, pipeline, and water sectors to meet the needs for this sector.



The Chemical Action Plan will Focus on high-risk chemical facilities that present significant chemical release hazards with the ultimate goal of supporting enhanced



ICS cybersecurity across the entire chemical sector.



The Chemical Action Plan will Drive information sharing and analytical coordination between the Federal Government and the chemical sector.



The majority of chemical companies in the U.S. are privately owned. The chemical sector produces and manufactures chemicals that are used directly or as building



blocks in the everyday lives of Americans, from fertilizers and disinfectants to personal care products and energy sourc



