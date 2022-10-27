

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported sales for the nine-month period of 38.40 billion euros, up 16.6% from 32.93 billion euros last year.



On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 14.5% over nine months.



High Performance Solutions (HPS) sales rose 29% over the nine-month period, while Northern Europe jumped 11.8%. Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa increased 6.7% over the nine-month period and the Americas gained 34%, while Asia Pacific increased 21.1%



Third-quarter sales rose 19.6% to 12.92 billion euros from 10.80 billion euros last year. Sales for the third quarter were up 13.4% like-for-like, with all segments reporting increases.



