

Seagen Inc (SGEN) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$190.82 million, or -$1.03 per share. This compares with -$293.85 million, or -$1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $510.30 million from $424.06 million last year.



Seagen Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$190.82 Mln. vs. -$293.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.03 vs. -$1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $510.30 Mln vs. $424.06 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1820 - $1865 Mln



