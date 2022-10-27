

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $54.2 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $47.3 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $836.9 million from $825.4 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $54.2 Mln. vs. $47.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $836.9 Mln vs. $825.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.83



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APTARGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de