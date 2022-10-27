

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.38 billion, or $5.50 per share. This compares with $0.36 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $426.8 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.38 Bln. vs. $0.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.50 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45



