

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $25.43 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $17.02 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance (GAAP):



-Earnings (Q4): $25.43 Mln. vs. $17.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.08



