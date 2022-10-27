

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.98 billion, or $7.93 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $4.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.5% to $6.09 billion from $4.46 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.98 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.93 vs. $4.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.09 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year.



