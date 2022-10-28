

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK):



Earnings: -$533.97 million in Q3 vs. $270.98 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$8.40 in Q3 vs. $3.93 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $212.01 million or $3.34 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $3.35 per share Revenue: $2.92 billion in Q3 vs. $2.82 billion in the same period last year.



