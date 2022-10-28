

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ):



Earnings: $15.2 million in Q3 vs. -$11.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.44 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dril-Quip Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.8 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $88.1 million in Q3 vs. $83.0 million in the same period last year.



