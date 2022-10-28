

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR):



Earnings: -$49.2 million in Q3 vs. $45.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.46 in Q3 vs. $0.42 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.27 per share Revenue: $628.9 million in Q3 vs. $583.5 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: -$0.65 to -$0.35 Full year revenue guidance: $2.6 to $2.7 bln



