

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a German maker of lubricants, on Friday posted a slight rise in earnings for the first nine-month period of 2022, reflecting an increase in sales revenue, supported by price and currency, which were 19 percent above prior year.



For the full-year, the company has raised its sales revenue outlook, while reaffirming earnings guidance.



For the nine-month period, the Mannheim-headquartered firm posted post-tax profit of 199 million euros, slightly higher than last year's 198 million euros.



Income per ordinary share was at 1.42 euros, compared with 1.42 euros per share of previous year.



EBIT rose to 280 million euros from 279 million euros posted for the same period of 2021.



Sales revenue registered at 2.542 billion euros as against 2.129 billion euros of previous year period.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, Fuchs Petrolub now expects its sales revenue to reach 3.3 billion euros due to inflation, which is higher than its previous expectation for the upper end of 3 billion euros to 3.3 billion euros range.



For the full-year, the German firm still projects EBIT to be at previous year's level of 363 million euros, the lower end of the 360 million euros to 390 million euros range.



