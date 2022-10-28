

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income, on IFRS basis, was 2.08 billion euros, down 10.1 percent from last year's 2.31 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 1.66 euro, down 9.8 percent from 1.84 euros a year ago.



The latest results reflected a 1.59 billion euros impairment charge related to SAR444245.



Business net income was 3.61 billion euros, compared to 2.74 billion euros last year. Business earnings per share were 2.88 euros, compared to 2.18 euros last year.



IFRS net sales climbed 19.7 percent to 12.48 billion euros from 10.43 billion euros last year. Sales grew 9 percent at constant exchange rates driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company raised its business earnings per share guidance, which is now expects to grow approximately 16 percent at constant exchange rates.



The positive currency impact on 2022 business earnings per share is estimated between 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent.



Sanofi previously expected 2022 business earnings per share to grow approximately 15 percent at constant exchange rates. For 2021, business earnings per share were 6.56 euros.



