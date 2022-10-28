

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc. (GLEN.L), an Anglo-Swiss commodity and mining firm, reported that its own sourced copper production for the nine-month of 2022 was 770,500 tonnes, down 14% from the prior year, due to the previously reported land access, geotechnical and processing constraints at Katanga, the basis change arising from the sale of Ernest Henry in January 2022, Collahuasi lower ore mined due to mine sequencing and lower copper units produced within Glencore's zinc business.



Own sourced zinc production for the period was 699,600 tonnes down 18% from the previous year, reflecting progressive reduction in the South American portfolio through disposals and closures, closure of Matagami and Covid-19 related absenteeism leading to lower development rates and sequence changes at Mount Isa.



Own sourced nickel production for the period 81,600 tonnes up 15% from the previous year.



Glencore's Coal production of 81.9 million tonnes was 5.6 million tonnes or 7% higher than the comparable 2021 period, mainly reflecting higher attributable production from Cerrejón.



The company currently expects a significantly reduced, but still above-average second-half contribution, likely exceeding $1.6 billion, being the top end of the pro-rated long-term EBIT guidance range of $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion p.a.



