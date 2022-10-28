

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 28.10.2022 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS GREGGS PRICE TARGET TO 3000 (3600) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS NATIONAL GRID PRICE TARGET TO 1150 (1225) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS SHELL PRICE TARGET TO 2761 (2779) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS COMPUTACENTER PRICE TARGET TO 2700 (3000) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS NATIONAL GRID PRICE TARGET TO 820 (1070) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES RAISES INDIVIOR PLC PRICE TARGET TO 2305 (2000) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES ANGLO AMERICAN PRICE TARGET TO 4100 (4000) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 58 (56) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RPT/JPMORGAN RAISES LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 58 (56) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RPT/RBC RAISES LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 44 (42) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de