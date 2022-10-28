

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday as lower commodity prices weighed on the mining sector.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,024 after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 2-3 percent as commodity prices dropped on worries about China's expanding COVID-19 restrictions.



Oil & gas company BP Plc declined 1.2 percent and Shell was little changed as oil prices remained on track for a 3 percent weekly gain on supply concerns.



NatWest plunged 8 percent as the high street lender missed estimates for profit in the third quarter amid increased impairment provisions.



British Airways owner IAG lost about 3 percent despite revenue exceeding pre-pandemic levels.



