

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - TAL Education Group (TAL), a Chinese education solutions provider, on Friday posted a decline in loss for the second-quarter, amidst a fall in net revenue.



For the second-quarter ended on August 31, the Beijing-headquartered firm posted a loss of $0.787 million or $0.00 per share, compared with a loss of $826.546 million or $3.86 per share, posted a year ago.



Net profit per ADS was at $0.00, compared with a loss of $1.29 per ADS posted for the same period of 2021.



Excluding items, it reported a profit of $26.637 million, versus a loss of $760.112 million last year. Adjusted income per ADS was at $0.04, versus a loss per ADS of $1.18.



The company reported Income from operations of $14.891 million, compared with a loss of $379.874 million, recorded for the same period of 2021.



TAL Education's net revenues moved down to $294.060 million from $1.443 billion of previous fiscal.



