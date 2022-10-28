

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) -



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.70 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 billion or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.8% to $6.72 billion from $4.37 billion last year.



Outlook:



NextEra Energy has reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full year, still expecting adjusted earnings of $2.80 to $2.90 a share.



13 analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters are expecting the company to report earnings per share at $2.87 for the period.



For 2023 the company projects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.98 to $3.13 per share.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.70 Bln. vs. $447 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $6.72 Bln vs. $4.37 Bln last year.



